MarketAxess reported its Q4 earnings highlighted by a slowdown in trading volumes. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) operates trading platforms focusing on institutional level global fixed-income markets. The company's core products are recognized as the industry standard in an ongoing transition towards e-trading considering a significant segment of bonds, loans, and credit securities are still traded over the phone. Indeed, the company benefits from the market moving in its direction which has supported strong growth over the last several years allowing it to consolidate market share.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO