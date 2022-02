WASHINGTON (TND) — Government watchdog group Open the Books says the Biden administration has plans to give the Taliban U.S. tax dollars. “The Biden administration has laid out plans through the U.S. Treasury to open up the U.S. taxpayer dollars spigot back into Afghanistan,” said Open The Books’ Adam Andrzejewski to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “We run the risk of funding the world's most dangerous foreign terrorist organization if we open up the U.S. taxpayer spigot through the Department of Treasury.”

