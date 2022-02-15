ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

James Harden: Philly Was My First Choice When Traded From Rockets

RealGM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring his introductory press conference with the Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden said his new franchise was his first choice when he was traded from the Houston Rockets. There were...

basketball.realgm.com

ClutchPoints

James Harden’s $47,366,760 Sixers mistake, revealed

Right after the news broke that James Harden had been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the star guard would be exercising his 2022-23 player option worth $47,366,760. However, Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice later said Harden had actually not picked up that player option with the Sixers.
James Harden
Joel Embiid
ESPN

James Harden, after blockbuster trade, says NBA championship is goal for Philadelphia 76ers

CAMDEN, N.J. -- James Harden on Tuesday said his newfound partnership with center Joel Embiid can deliver the Philadelphia 76ers their first championship in almost 40 years. "For me, it made sense, man," Harden said of the blockbuster trade during his introductory news conference at the team's practice facility. "It's a time where I needed to be around guys that I know want to win, and know that they are willing to do whatever it takes to win, and the structure here is unbelievable.
NBA Analysis Network

Kevin Durant ‘Pulled Trigger’ On James Harden Trade To Sixers

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers pulled off the biggest blockbuster deal of the NBA trade deadline by moving James Harden and Ben Simmons to new destinations. There was a lot of excitement surrounding the Nets when they pulled off the trade with the Houston Rockets to land Harden—forming a “Big 3” alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. It was going to be the most high-powered offensive juggernaut perhaps in league history.
#Philly#My First Choice#The Brooklyn Nets
FanSided

The James Harden – Kevin Durant relationship sounds much worse than we thought

In the aftermath of the blockbuster trade that sent Nets point guard James Harden to Philadelphia, those close to Kevin Durant reveal his trade involvement. In one season, the Nets Super Three fell apart like dominos. The team camaraderie that initially brought Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving dissolved during the 2021 season, and by the trade deadline, only Durant is the one who’s been on the roster all year. The Kyrie Irving vaccine debacle has strained the Nets to accommodate him after a two-month absence, while Harden is now a Philadelphia 76er due to a blockbuster trade for Ben Simmons.
inquirer.com

James Harden finally got his wish: Joining the 76ers

James Harden gave the impression that Philadelphia is his forever place. The perennial All-NBA guard spoke as if he intended to remain a 76er throughout his and Joel Embiid’s career prime. “I’m in a place where I can be the best James Harden I can be on the court,”...
blackchronicle.com

James Harden says Kyrie Irving being unvaccinated played ‘very minimal’ role in desire to seek trade to Sixers

James Harden was introduced as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday morning after he was traded from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of deadline day last Thursday, where the Nets landed a package built around Ben Simmons in return. In the midst of Harden speaking on how excited he is to work with Joel Embiid, be coached by Doc Rivers and proclaim emphatically that the Sixers would win a championship this season, he was asked about his exit from Brooklyn.
SB Nation

James Harden already taught Joel Embiid how to travel

The Philadelphia 76ers swung one of the biggest moves in trade deadline history when they acquired James Harden in an 11th hour deal for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and draft compensation. The trade gives Philly an elite guard to pair with MVP front-runner Joel Embiid, while also giving Daryl Morey the return he was always looking for during Simmons’ holdout.
All 76ers

Shake Milton Feels Sixers Can Learn a Ton From James Harden

Over the last few years, Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton has backed up the team's three-time All-Star Ben Simmons. After playing behind and alongside Simmons for several years, Milton experienced a significant change this season as Simmons grew disgruntled in Philadelphia and requested to move on during the offseason. The...
NESN

James Harden Explains Why He Wanted Trade From Nets To 76ers

If James Harden had it his way, he never would have made a pit stop in Brooklyn last year. Harden was the centerpiece of a four-team deal in January 2021 when he moved on from the Rockets to join the Nets. But the 10-time All-Star’s Brooklyn tenure ultimately lasted just 80 games, as he was dealt by the Nets to the 76ers in the lead-up to last Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.
