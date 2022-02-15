States report heavy betting on this year's Super Bowl

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Did you happen to see a fireball streak across Colorado’s skies on Friday night? The American Meteor Society says they received 30 reports of the celestial event from Colorado, Utah and New Mexico. (credit: Simon Foot/AMS) Some reports state they only saw it for less than a second, while others in Northglenn, Arvada and Denver state the fireball lasted 20 seconds. Simon Foot recorded the action from Arvada. Dani R. also captured video from Northglenn. Further details about the fireball have not been released.

ARVADA, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO