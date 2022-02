As a father of two young children, Denny Hamlin’s analogy for the need for a new driver council is apropos. “A lot of times what happens in the past is that – and sometimes you see this in the RTA meetings – where the kids get chasing around a soccer ball, and the next thing you know, we’re way off-topic, and things just don’t really get done,” Hamlin said. “I think if you just have one person in the room relaying messages that it certainly will let that group collaborate and make things better.”

