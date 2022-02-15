Emiliano Sala’s mum reveals ‘extreme distress’ at footballer’s plane crash death & vows: ‘I want justice’

EMILIANO Sala's mum has told of her "extreme distress" after the footballer died in a plane crash - and vowed to get "justice".

Mercedes Carina Taffarel said she and Sala's siblings Dario and Romina roamed the beaches of the Channel Islands calling his name after the tragedy.

Emiliano Sala's mother has told of her grief as an inquest into her footballer son's death begins in Bournemouth Credit: Newsflash

Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson were killed when a light aircraft crashed into the Channel in January 2019 Credit: PA

And she described the battle she faced with British aviation authorities after the search for the wreckage of the light aircraft was called off.

Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson were killed when the Piper Malibu plane vanished on January 21 2019 north of Guernsey.

The ace was being flown from France to South Wales following his £15m transfer to Cardiff City FC when the aircraft plunged into the Channel.

The Argentine striker's body was recovered in the wreckage on February 6. Mr Ibbotson's body has never been found.

In a tragic twist, three months after Sala's death, his dad Horacio died of a "broken heart" aged 58 - just days after the star's best friend died in a car crash.

On the first day of an inquest into the tragedy, Ms Taffarel told Bournemouth Coroner's Court: "We were completely desperate.

MUM'S DEVASTATION

"Emmy was having his best time, and now this.

"There was an official search but they anticipated they'd stop searching very soon.

"Time passed without any news. It was extremely distressing thinking about where Emmy could be."

When the official search ended, the family hired their own private team, she said.

"In the cold weather, we walked on those islands calling his name, hoping to hear from him. We still had hope which ended in pain," she said.

"The crash changed our lives.

"It's the worst thing that could have happened for us."

Ms Taffarel called for "justice" - and asked the coroner to leave "no stone unturned".

A post-mortem examination found Sala died of injuries to his head and torso. There were also deadly levels of carbon monoxide in his body.

It's thought Mr Ibbotson may have lost consciousness as the gas leaked into the cabinet from a cracked exhaust pipe.

However, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch "decided not to recover the wreckage", Ms Taffarel said - adding that the family were "upset" by the decision.

The four-week jury inquest has been delayed several times after David Henderson, the man who organised the flight, was charged and later convicted for recklessly endangering the aircraft.

It emerged that he asked Mr Ibbotson to fly on the day of the crash, even though he had no licence to carry commercial passengers or fly at night.

Henderson, 67, was jailed for 18 months after a trial at Cardiff Crown Court in October 2021.

Mr Ibbotson's wife, Nora, and Cardiff City CEO Ken Choo were present at the inquest, as was Dario Sala.

The hearing continues.

The player's body was found in the wreckage of the Piper Malibu aircraft in February 2019 Credit: AFP or licensors

An initial three-day search covered 4,400 square kilometres (1,700 sq mi) across the English Channel Credit: AFP or licensors