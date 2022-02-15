ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix is working on a BioShock film

By Kyle Campbell
 4 days ago
In a shocking move, Netflix announced Tuesday that a BioShock film is coming in the future.

Information on the adaptation is sparse, with Netflix offering only slight details in the initial announcement.

“Netflix, 2K, and Take-Two Interactive are partnering to produce a film adaptation of the renowned video game franchise BioShock,” Netflix said on Twitter.

Everything suggests the ink is barely dry on this deal, so it’ll likely be quite some time before we hear more about the BioShock movie. Netflix has a reputation for making solid video game adaptations, if nothing else. With Castlevania and Arcane: League of Legends being good examples.

Take-Two CEO and chairman Strauss Zelnick did release a statement about the film.

“Netflix is among the best and most forward-thinking storytellers in all of entertainment today,” Strauss Zelnick said in a press release. “We are thrilled that they share our vision and commitment to the BioShock franchise, which is beloved by millions of fans around the world. 2 K’s Cloud Chamber studio is deep in active development on the next iteration of the series, and coupled with our partnership with Netflix, we remain highly confident that BioShock will continue to captivate and engage audiences like never before.”

The BioShock movie is the first new project tied to series in quite a long time. There’s a fourth video game in production at Cloud Chamber Studios for sure, but series creator Ken Levine isn’t involved.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

