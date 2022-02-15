ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Los Angeles mayor ‘held his breath’ for photo

By Sherman Frederick
Ely Daily Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to mask mandates, nothing says baloney louder than the National Football League. Consider the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers played two weeks ago at SoFI Stadium in Los Angeles. According to the rules of the city and the state there,...

elynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

The best Airbnbs in Los Angeles

Discover a hillside Malibu estate, a luxe West Hollywood mansion and more of the best Airbnbs in Los Angeles. Why stay in a run-of-the-mill hotel when you can rent a lovely Airbnb in Los Angeles? Unlike the typical beige hotel rooms you’re no doubt used to, these apartments, homes and condos are soaked in character. From stylish homes near West Hollywood to sprawling estates in Malibu or architectural townhouses in Venice, there’s something on this list for every vibe and budget. You’ll even find a few sunny abodes not too far from the best beaches in L.A. Whether it’s your first time visiting the city or you’re here all the time, these superb Airbnbs in Los Angeles might just convince you to become a full-time Angeleno.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Crime, homelessness frame race for mayor of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The contest to become the next mayor of Los Angeles can be distilled into a single question with no easy answer: Who can fix this mess?. Tourists still flock to Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, the palm trees soar along Sunset Boulevard, and the Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions. But in many ways the nation’s second most populous city feels diminished.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Rep. Karen Bass Raises Nearly Two Million For Los Angeles Mayoral Campaign

Rep. Karen Bass is running for mayor of Los Angeles and fundraising has been through the roof. According to The Los Angeles Times, Bass has raised $1.98 million, more than any other candidate. L.A. Councilmember Kevin de León, who is also running for mayor, has raised approximately $1.2 million. The average contribution has been $646 and she has had high-profile donors, including Atlanta actor Donald Glover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Alum Renee Felice Smith Hits the Slopes in New Photo

NCIS: Los Angeles alum Renee Felice Smith recently shared an adorable photo of her and her friends hitting the slopes. Renee Felice Smith thoroughly enjoys time away from the camera. By scrolling through her Instagram feed, you’ll see that she’s living her life to the fullest. From 6 a.m. sunrise pictures to hitting the ski slopes with her friends, she proves to her followers that she’s certainly loving life. Her most recent picture is with her closest friends on a ski trip. They all look like they’re enjoying themselves and each other’s company. Sometimes all a person really needs is good friends and fun times outdoors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Rick Caruso, Billionaire Real Estate Developer, Announces Bid For Mayor Of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso announced his candidacy for mayor of Los Angeles Friday. Caruso joins a field of high-profile candidates, including Rep. Karen Bass, City Councilmen Joe Buscaino and Kevin de León and City Attorney Mike Feuer. His appointment at the City Clerk’s Office Friday afternoon followed weeks of speculation that Caruso would run for mayor. “I believe in the LA dream — and I know that we can end homelessness, crime, and corruption. But the politicians can’t,” Caruso said on Twitter after filing. “That’s why today I formally began the process of running for Mayor of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Former Los Angeles Angels Staffer Eric Kay Found Guilty for His Role in the Death of Tyler Skaggs

Eric Kay, former Los Angeles Angels communications director, has been convicted on two drug charges related to the 2019 overdose death of Tyler Skaggs. A jury in Fort Worth, Texas, found Kay guilty of providing Skaggs — then a pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels — with fentanyl, which led to his death at age 27 in a Dallas-area hotel room in July 2019, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad Meacham announced on Thursday.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy