Samsung's handling of the Exynos 2200 has been pretty chaotic so far. After the Exynos 2200's initial launch date came and went without the chipset being revealed, it was quietly introduced a few weeks ago, complete with an RDNA 2 GPU. While we're expecting the company's upcoming Galaxy S22 series to launch with this chipset in most non-US markets, it seems Samsung is trusting Qualcomm a little more than usual this year, as the company is reportedly launching these phones in India with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset rather than using its in-house silicon.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO