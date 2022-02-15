ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel: Best platform to play on

By Dave Aubrey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PD9Uj_0eFDfQj400

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel looks set to be the most successful new card game of 2022, and it’s easy to see why. Yu-Gi-Oh is a franchise that has thousands of fans, both lapsed and current, that loved the anime, card game, or both. Master Duel‘s free-to-play model allows all of those players to jump back into a favorite franchise, and that has resulted in thousands of players rushing online to play.

If you’re just about to get started, you will need to pick your platform. Master Duel is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android – much to consider since many of us have access to at least two of these. You can transfer your save data if you do decide to swap, but these are our suggestions, ranked from best to last.

Make sure to read our guides on best Master Duel decks and best starter deck.

PlayStation - Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MGsDl_0eFDfQj400

The PlayStation platform comes with some bonuses and caveats. To get this out of the way: playing with a controller is fine, but is hardly the best way to play a game like Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. Controllers work fine with card games, sure, but it’s not perfect. But despite that, PlayStation might be the best place for you to play Master Duel for the first time.

PlayStation Plus subscribers get 50 bonus packs – you read that right, fifty. Five zero. That’s a lot of extra cards and is an easy way to access the library of Secret Packs. That’s enough reason for this to be the platform you start playing Master Duel on.

Mobile - iOS/Android - Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MXjFW_0eFDfQj400

Playing from the comfort of a sofa is just wonderful. Admittedly playing on your mobile phone might result in some awkwardness thanks to the small-screen experience, but if you have a larger tablet that’s capable of playing Master Duel, that’s definitely the way forward. Of course you can still access your tablet account while out and about with your phone, if you really need that Yu-Gi-Oh fix while on the move.

PC - Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fivPc_0eFDfQj400

If you’re not playing on the systems we’ve mentioned above, the PC might be the next best option. Easy mouse controls make playing card games simple, and Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel plays and looks great on your monitor. Ideal in many ways.

Nintendo Switch - Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23F3Ui_0eFDfQj400

The Nintendo Switch boasts the capabilities of both a tablet and a console – kind of. The smaller your console’s screen, the more awkward it will be to see cards and descriptions, not to mention use touch controls. While docked, the controller experience is on par with any other system, but doesn’t feel premium. The capabilities of both a tablet and a console, but not quite up to par with the premium experience of either of those.

Xbox - Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQF0m_0eFDfQj400

Unfortunately Xbox sits at the bottom of the pile. The Xbox version of Master Duel plays much the same game that you get on PlayStation – as you would expect – but lacks those bonus packs. Without the bonus packs, there’s no reason to play with a controller over a mouse or a large touch screen. As a result, Xbox sits at the bottom of the pile, being a perfectly decent platform for Master Duel, but not outstanding in any way.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

