Former Saturday Night Live writer Julio Torres, co-creator and star of HBO’s Los Espookys, has signed a first-look deal with HBO and HBO Max. Under the two-year pact, he has two half-hour comedies in the works: Little Films (working title), written, executive produced and headlined by Torres, which has received a series order by HBO; and Lucky, co-written and executive produced by Torres, which is in development at HBO. The deal expands on Torres’ existing relationship with HBO stemming from the Spanish-language comedy Los Espookys, which also streams on HBO Max. The series, which has been renewed for a second season, was...

