PHOENIX — State lawmakers took the first steps Thursday to curbing abortion rights in Arizona if the U.S. Supreme Court gives them the go-ahead to do so. SB 1164, approved on a 5-3 party-line vote by the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee, would make it a felony to abort a fetus — called an "unborn human being'' in the measure — beyond the 15th week of pregnancy except in cases of "medical emergency.'' Doctors who violate the law could face a year in state prison and loss of their medical license, though there would be no penalty on a woman who obtained the procedure.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 13 DAYS AGO