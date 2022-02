Keyboard shortcuts are a quick and easy way to speed up your workflow on Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS. Keyboard shortcuts let us instantly perform actions that otherwise would have required numerous clicks. All desktop operating systems, whether it’s macOS, Windows 11 or Chrome OS, come preloaded with many such key combinations for taking screenshots, multitasking and more. However, they don’t cover everything, and they certainly can’t adapt to your preferences. Fortunately, you can easily create your own keyboard shortcuts from scratch.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 HOURS AGO