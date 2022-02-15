ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina Post

Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples coming to the Stiefel Theatre

Salina Post
Salina Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bonnie Raitt is bringing her Just Like That... Tour 2022 to Salina's Stiefel Theatre. Bonnie Raitt, with special guest Mavis Staples, are scheduled for 8 p.m. Aug. 9 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. Tickets start at $97 and go on sale at noon on Friday....

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Smoky Hill River Festival main stage acts announced

Main stage acts have been announced for the 46th annual Smoky Hill River Festival. The epic arts party is scheduled for June 9-12 in Oakdale Park. "Entertainment this year is an all-embracing mix of cultural influence, including country, bluegrass, and Latino influenced folk and rock," said Anna Pauscher Morawitz, festival entertainment coordinator. "We are thrilled to introduce festival goers to this energetic group of performers."
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Gordon Parks, Doug Barrett photographs featured in Beach Museum exhibitions

MANHATTAN - Photographs by the iconic Gordon Parks and rising star Doug Barrett are a part of the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art's 25th anniversary celebration. The exhibitions, Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come and Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice, are scheduled through May 28. The Parks exhibition, in the Marion Pelton Gallery, features photographs from a gift that Parks gave to K-State in 1973 and those made during visits to Manhattan in the 1980s, according to information from the museum. The Barrett exhibition, in the Archie and Dorothy Hyle Family Gallery, offers a glimpse of work by the "Manhattan-based photographer who makes compelling visual stories about people with whom he made personal connections, such as homeless veterans around the country and residents of Manhattan’s historic African American neighborhood," the museum noted in a news release.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
13K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy