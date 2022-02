Lost Ark “So long as you're willing to play by its rules, Lost Ark it is an absolute blast thanks to its perfect blend of visceral ARPG combat and steady MMO progression.”. There’s no question of whether or not Lost Ark is a well-made game. It’s had years of content patches and updates to refine it to be the best that it can be. Lost Ark was originally released in 2018 and it won six awards at the Korean Game Awards in 2019. Russian and Japanese servers opened up in 2020, and now it has come to North America and Europe, with a few exceptions.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO