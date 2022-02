While many Chester County residents have returned to the workforce, they still face a variety of economic challenges such as rising food, housing, utility, transportation, and childcare costs. A state Earned Income Tax Credit would be a good first step to providing relief to working Pennsylvanians. Our Chester County Delegation, along with the rest of the Pennsylvania General Assembly, and Gov. Wolf have the opportunity, as a part of the 2022-23 Commonwealth budget, to provide that relief to working households across our Commonwealth through enactment of a state Earned Income Tax Credit.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO