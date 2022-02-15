ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kyler Murray Created This Nonsense

By Michael Lingard
 4 days ago
Photo: Ronald Martinez

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is pushing back against reports that he points fingers and claims he is being used as a scapegoat for their disappointing playoff performance. Dan Patrick has news for Mr. Murray: it comes with the territory for a Heisman winning, number one overall draft pick, Rookie of the Year, franchise QB. It’s what he signed up for. If he hadn’t scrubbed his social media accounts, we wouldn’t be talking about him right now. Dan has no sympathy for Murray and his behavior only lends credence to the reports of his immaturity and lack of leadership.

Dan Patrick: “This is what he signed up for... If he doesn’t scrub his Instagram account, we’re not talking about Kyler Murray right now. He wants us to talk about this situation. Now he can distance himself, but this is what you sign up for to be a starting quarterback, to be a number one overall pick. This is about money. He wants to get the Josh Allen treatment. Well, he’s not Josh Allen...Kyler Murray’s not being treated any different than any other quarterback here. We expect greatness out of you.”

