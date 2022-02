The trial surrounding the passing of former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs has held some fascinating moments. Several of them came from his former teammate Matt Harvey, who admitted that he had supplied Skaggs with percocet on June 27, less than a week before he had passed. As far as Harvey was concerned, he was just being a “good teammate” who was attempting to help Skaggs get through injury.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO