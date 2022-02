The Falcons are in an interesting spot when it comes to their secondary going into 2022. They got encouraging play from Isaiah Oliver in a nickel role before a season-ending injury, and Fabian Moreau played well enough for a second corner. They have a superstar in AJ Terrell, and they have the potential to pair him with another star corner with the 8th pick in the draft. Regardless, you can never have enough talented corners in today’s NFL, and the Falcons should look to add some insurance to help a historically poor pass defense.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO