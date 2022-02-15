Thursday Storm System Impacts

Morning lows only drop into the 60s. Rain chances go up during the day Thursday. Highs mid to upper 70s. There is a marginal to slight risk severe storms Thursday. The timing looks to be 5PM TO 10 PM. The main concern is strong gusty winds in storms. There is a very low risk for a tornado or hail. A cold front will move our way with strong south winds ahead of the front. Coastal flood advisory from SE St. Tammany to along the Mississippi Coast. Expect minor coastal flooding with strong winds pushing water onshore. Small craft advisory. Temperatures drop early Friday morning. Lows will be in the 40s and highs will be in the mid 50s with gusty winds. Cold Saturday morning with the potential for a light freeze, but certainly frost on the Northshore. Partly cloudy and breezy Saturday with highs near 60. A little warmer Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. High pressure moves East giving us an onshore flow with rain chances returning the first of the week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO