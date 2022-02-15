ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday Storm System Impacts

By Bryce Jones
wdrb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday and Wednesday are looking really nice in terms of temperature across our area. More Spring-like feeling can be felt outside today with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s and even more so on Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s, even with more cloud cover. However...

www.wdrb.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Tornado Watch until 6 PM

TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 6 PM FOR MOST OF CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI. TUNE INTO WJTV 12 NEWS FOR THE LATEST SEVERE WEATHER UPDATES. THURSDAY: It feels stormy outside this morning, as we anticipate storms later today. Right now we are warm and windy in the 70s with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Other than a […]
JACKSON, MS
Daily Voice

Powerful Storm Nears In Northeast

Get your candles out and park away from the trees — another powerful storm bringing wind gusts up to 55 mph and downpours is heading toward the Northeast Thursday night into Friday, forecasters say. Breezy gusts will be increase during the day on Thursday leading up to the strongest...
ENVIRONMENT
pix11.com

Warm Thursday ahead followed by cold front bringing rain, strong winds

Get ready for another taste of spring. A good southwesterly flow continues into Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will surge toward 60, but the warmth will not last. That cold front will bring not only rain, but also strong winds during the overnight hours and that breeze will continue into Friday. A high wind watch has been issued for Suffolk County as winds may gust toward 60 mph. Wind advisories may be issued for parts of the region, including the city, as we get closer to the event.
ENVIRONMENT
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain, ice and snow will impact travel Thursday

The cold front is doing its job. This frontal zone will track to the southeast into evening. Winds will remain gusty behind the front from 35 to 45 MPH with locally higher gusts over south central and southeastern Kansas as our winter storm takes shape this evening. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place across Kansas and Oklahoma. This is where the greatest impacts from this winter storm will be felt through late Thursday.
WICHITA, KS
News 12

STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, strong winds to move in tonight

WHAT'S NEW: We’ll be seeing a continuous mild temperature trend coming through the day, with temperaturesgetting into the mid to upper 50s. The average high is 41 for this time of year. Winds will be increasing, coming out of the south/southwest direction, at 10-30 mph, with gusts increasing after sunset. We will be dry today with the showers not arriving until after 9/10 PM. Afterwards, expect batches of scattered showers to come down, along with heavy rain, through the morning hours on Friday morning. Heavy downpours could also come around from isolated thunderstorms embedded in a line coming through around 6 AM tomorrow. The rain ends by about 8/9am with breezy winds and partly cloudy skies for the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
wgno.com

Strong storms possible Thursday

Temperatures will stay warm tonight with the humidity increasing and a southeasterly flow. We have there is actually a coastal flood advisory along the MS coast tonight and eastern St. Tammany due to that onshore flow. This could create minor flooding in the real low lying areas. Otherwise temperatures will...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WDSU

Broken line of storms Thursday night

Morning lows only drop into the 60s. Rain chances go up during the day Thursday. Highs mid to upper 70s. There is a marginal to slight risk severe storms Thursday. The timing looks to be 5PM TO 10 PM. The main concern is strong gusty winds in storms. There is a very low risk for a tornado or hail. A cold front will move our way with strong south winds ahead of the front. Coastal flood advisory from SE St. Tammany to along the Mississippi Coast. Expect minor coastal flooding with strong winds pushing water onshore. Small craft advisory. Temperatures drop early Friday morning. Lows will be in the 40s and highs will be in the mid 50s with gusty winds. Cold Saturday morning with the potential for a light freeze, but certainly frost on the Northshore. Partly cloudy and breezy Saturday with highs near 60. A little warmer Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. High pressure moves East giving us an onshore flow with rain chances returning the first of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
koamnewsnow.com

Storm system picking up tonight & for Thursday

2 weeks after our last winter storm system swept on through, we have the next one coming in tonight and sticking around for a good part of our Thursday. Since we’re still ahead of the cold front, we’ll contend with showers and t-storms tonight and into Thursday morning. Once we get to the Thursday AM drive, that’s when the colder air with this system will change things over from rain to a mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet for mid to late morning. Once we get past 10 AM, we’ll have light snow showers pass on through as the back side of this storm system passes on through. We’ll be done with this storm system by Thursday evening.
ENVIRONMENT
wdrb.com

Wind, Rain, and Storms This Afternoon

A cold front will cross through our communities today bringing heavy rain and a chance for strong thunderstorms. The big, red L is the wild card at play. It brings a little extra energy, so we want to watch closely where that low pressure center tracks this afternoon to see where the heaviest rain and stronger storms will develop.
LOUISVILLE, KY
1470 WMBD

UPDATED: Winter storm impacts expected Thursday afternoon, evening

—————– PEORIA, Ill. — A winter storm forecast to hit the Central Illinois region remained on the horizon for the early morning period Thursday, but forecasters have still expected heavy snowfall as the day continues to play out. The National Weather Service says the...
k105.com

Severe weather could impact Grayson Co. on Thursday

A severe weather system is expected to impact Grayson and surrounding counties on Thursday and into Friday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts the system will produce potentially severe weather including thunderstorms, heavy rain and winds up to 50 miles per hour with some winds gusting to 60 mph.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WCIA

Winter Storm LIVE Blog: The very latest updates on the storm and the impacts

Our sister station WMBD reports a 100 vehicle pile-up on I-39 north of Bloomington has the interstate closed there. An ISP vehicle was involved in the crash, but the trooper was uninjured. McLean County crews report the interstate are ‘impassable’ in the area. Thursday 4:05 PM From Normal PD: Interstates are impassible and multiple reports […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

