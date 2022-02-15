Thursday Storm System Impacts

WHAT'S NEW: We’ll be seeing a continuous mild temperature trend coming through the day, with temperaturesgetting into the mid to upper 50s. The average high is 41 for this time of year. Winds will be increasing, coming out of the south/southwest direction, at 10-30 mph, with gusts increasing after sunset. We will be dry today with the showers not arriving until after 9/10 PM. Afterwards, expect batches of scattered showers to come down, along with heavy rain, through the morning hours on Friday morning. Heavy downpours could also come around from isolated thunderstorms embedded in a line coming through around 6 AM tomorrow. The rain ends by about 8/9am with breezy winds and partly cloudy skies for the afternoon.
