NFL

Super Bowl LVI averages audience of 112.3 million viewers, is most-watched show in five years

By Around the NFL Staff
NFL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper Bowl LVI cracked the 100-million viewer mark in a turnaround from viewership of last year's big game, marking a strong finish to an NFL postseason rife with late-game drama and thrilling finishes. Per NBC Sports, the Los Angeles Rams' 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals drew an average...

www.nfl.com

On3.com

Bengals lineman trades heated messages with rival following Super Bowl

Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
NFL
NFL

Move The Sticks Podcast: Super Bowl recap

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys look at the first and second halves of the Super Bowl between the Bengals and Rams. Next, the trio breaks down Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's Super Bowl MVP performance. Then, the guys focus on the Bengals' final drive. To wrap up the show, the trio discusses what the Rams and Bengals need to do in the offseason to improve.
NFL
NFL

2021 NFL rookie grades, AFC North: Bengals, Browns nab keepers; Ravens' WR search continues

A- Total picks: 10 · 10-7 Chase lit up the NFL in 2021. He broke the league record for the most receiving yards by a rookie with 1,455, waltzed to the Offensive Rookie of the Year award and keyed the Bengals' run to Super Bowl LVI. Carman played three different positions -- right guard, left guard and left tackle -- out of necessity after losing the starting job at right guard in November. He's since proven fairly valuable, replacing the struggling Hakeem Adeniji at times in Cincinnati's AFC Championship Game win, and he could very much become a reliable guard in the future. The promising Ossai had his year wiped out by a preseason wrist injury. Sample filled a rotational role, recording 1.5 sacks and 14 tackles. Shelvin only played considerable snaps in two games (Week 18 at Cleveland and Cincinnati's Divisional Round win over Tennessee). Smith was a backup whose chance at significant action came when Cincinnati rested its starters in Week 18. McPherson shook off occasional early struggles to become a lights-out clutch kicker late in the season, starting a perfect streak in Week 17 that carried into Super Bowl LVI; he joined Chase on the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team. Hill played ample snaps in a few games in 2021, manning a fill-in role otherwise. Evans became a nice spell back behind Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine. Hubert's rookie season ended in July as a result of a torn pectoral.
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ biggest hater just got sweet revenge thanks to Cooper Kupp

Many agree that Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers deserves his NFL MVP trophy this season. Many, but not all. In fact, Rodgers was just a single vote shy from being a unanimous winner. Among the 50 voters, one person didn’t pick the Packers quarterback. On Tuesday, as reported by Pro Football Talk, veteran analyst Hub Arkush admitted that he was about that life.
NFL
The Spun

Just In: TV Ratings Are Out For Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl 56, between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, garnered absolutely massive television ratings on NBC. Just moments ago, the TV ratings for Super Bowl LVI were released. The NBC stream had 99.18 million viewers. There were an additional 1.03 million viewers on Telemundo. That’s a total of 100.21 million viewers for the biggest game in American sports.
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

NFC Contender Expected To Pursue Jimmy Garoppolo

For the second time in three seasons, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is on the trading block. And according to Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer, the Philadelphia Eagles could take a swing at San Francisco’s QB. Jalen Hurts’ job is reportedly up for grabs after just one full season...
NFL
NFL

NFL Power Rankings: Rams rule after Super Bowl LVI; how do the other 31 teams shake out?

The NFL has crowned a new champion, and the Power Rankings are ready for our annual late-winter hibernation ... but not before one last look at the league of 32. Thanks to everyone who followed along this season, even those of you who wished me professional and personal harm because you thought your team deserved to be No. 9 instead of No. 12 in Week 6. It's that raging insanity that makes me admire so many of you lunatics.
NFL
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
The Independent

Matthew Stafford: Rams QB under fire for walking off as NFL photographer fractured spine in fall

An NFL photographer says she fractured her spine while attempting to take a photo at the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory event.“Waiting at the ER for X-ray results. Both my cameras broke but I’m ok,” NFL photo editor Kelly Smiley wrote while sharing a video showing her fall off the stage at the event. In a subsequent tweet, Ms Smiley said “unfortunately I fractured my spine”. The video captured the moment Ms Smiley fell, and Mr Stafford could be seen reacting to her tumble before walking away from the incident. His response prompted criticism on social media, with...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

WATCH: LeBron James Really Enjoys Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James seemed to really enjoy the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. Sporting News multimedia producer Karisa Maxwell shared a video of the four-time NBA champion "living his best life" while rapping along to 50 Cent's 'In Da Club' performance. James also tweeted his excitement after...
NBA

