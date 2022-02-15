ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas, Missouri under dangerous fire conditions

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UBRLY_0eFDZhv700

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the National Weather Service, large parts of Kansas and Missouri are under dangerous fire and wind conditions.

The NWS is reminding those who live in the areas of southern, central and eastern Kansas and western Missouri to secure loose items and avoid any outdoor burning or machinery that can create a spark.

Avoid stopping vehicles on dry vegetation and ensure cigarette butts are put out properly to avoid any fires from starting.

Joe’s Weather Blog: Snow trouble in paradise (TUE-2/15)

Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are expected through Wednesday afternoon and Red Flag Warnings are in place for the region.

Douglas County issued a burn ban on Monday after several grass fires were reported in the area.

The Kansas City office also warns of the potential for snow coming in Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

4 dead in Linn County crash

Linn County, Kan. — Four people died in a Linn County crash yesterday, just after 11 a.m. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the vehicle struck an icy patch on the road and lost control while heading nortbound on U.S. 69. The driver lost control of the vehicle an then it entered a ditch. The […]
LINN COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Cars
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
City
Paradise, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Red Flag#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Mother of Jabraugn James children speaks out

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Jabraughn James was shot a few a months ago in the Westport area and after receving justice, the mother of his children sheds light on what kind of person James was. Nearly 3 months after his death, a slice of justice has arrived, the mother of the victim’s children sharing her […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy