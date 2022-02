Kelly Clarkson skyrocketed to fame after winning the first season of American Idol. She won the competition show at 20 years old and has been a huge name in music ever since. It’s no secret that Clarkson has become the dictionary definition of what a talent show winner should go on to be. There wasn’t another American before her to lead the way in what she was supposed do. She really paved the way for talent show founded success. Clarkson has gone on to do the unimaginable with her fame. She has released albums, won awards, stayed out of scandals, maintained her household name, and more.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO