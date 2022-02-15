ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorCity Casino To Lift Mask Mandate For Vaccinated Guests

CBS Detroit
 4 days ago
(CBS DETROIT) – MotorCity Casino is ending its mask mandate for vaccinated guests.

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 17, at 8 a.m., fully vaccinated guests will no longer be required to wear masks, according to an update on MotorCity Casino’s website.

Masks are still required for individuals who are not vaccinated.

MotorCity Casino is the first casino in Detroit to lift its mask requirement.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CBS Detroit

