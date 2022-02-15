MotorCity Casino To Lift Mask Mandate For Vaccinated Guests

(CBS DETROIT) – MotorCity Casino is ending its mask mandate for vaccinated guests.

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 17, at 8 a.m., fully vaccinated guests will no longer be required to wear masks, according to an update on MotorCity Casino’s website.

Masks are still required for individuals who are not vaccinated.

MotorCity Casino is the first casino in Detroit to lift its mask requirement.

