Fan groups slam UEFA crypto-token Champions League sponsor

Manchester United beat Leeds United at a windswept and rain-soaked Elland Road on Sunday afternoon as they strengthened their challenge for a place in the Premier League’s top four.The Red Devils were by far the better side during the first-half in fierce conditions in Yorkshire and took the lead midway through the opening period when Harry Maguire headed home a corner from England team-mate Luke Shaw beyond the reach of Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.That advantage was doubled just before half-time when Bruno Fernandes nodded home a superb Jadon Sancho pass, but a wild match was turned around in two second-half...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 37 MINUTES AGO