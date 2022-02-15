Fan groups slam UEFA crypto-token Champions League sponsor

The IOC responds to Sha'Carri Richardson claimed double standards after Kamila Valieva was allowed to compete in the Olympics despite testing positive for a banned heart medication that could be considered a performance enhancement drug.
When does keeping a low profile transition into being forgotten? How much are supporters willing to endure? Can you promote your way into a good product? After a week in which it felt like several tipping points were reached at once, these appear to be the metaphysical predicaments confronting the A-Leagues and its handlers, the Australian Professional Leagues.
Manchester United beat Leeds United at a windswept and rain-soaked Elland Road on Sunday afternoon as they strengthened their challenge for a place in the Premier League’s top four.The Red Devils were by far the better side during the first-half in fierce conditions in Yorkshire and took the lead midway through the opening period when Harry Maguire headed home a corner from England team-mate Luke Shaw beyond the reach of Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.That advantage was doubled just before half-time when Bruno Fernandes nodded home a superb Jadon Sancho pass, but a wild match was turned around in two second-half...
Samuel Eto'o has been declared the biological father of a 22-year-old woman and ordered to pay allowance to her despite no acknowledgement on his part. According to The Mirror, Erika Do Rosario Nieves has been named as Eto'o's daughter at court number 83 in Madrid, with the Cameroonian football legend not present for any proceedings.
A new panel ruling just upheld the Olympic Committee’s decision to withhold medals from the U.S figure skating team following a doping scandal that’s rocked the world of Ice Skating. The decision, made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), means that the team won’t get their medals by the time the Olympics end.
