Ticket broker gets 1 1/2 years in scheme to sell stolen White Sox tickets

A Chicago ticket broker was sentenced Tuesday to a year and a half in federal prison for conspiring with two White Sox employees to sell thousands of ill-gotten “comp” tickets to Sox games on the online resale forum StubHub.

Lawyers for Bruce Lee, 35, had argued for probation, saying in a recent sentencing memo that the White Sox didn’t place any real value on the stolen tickets and that Lee had actually helped the team by bringing hard-drinking Sox fans to sparsely attended games to buy concessions.

But in handing down prison time for Lee, who was convicted by a jury last year of fraud charges, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said the crime amounted to an old-school “bribery and theft scheme” and the notion that no one was harmed was “delusional.”

The judge also said the calculus of other would-be criminals might change if they see that they could be sentenced to prison for their misdeeds, rather than just ordered to pay the money back.

“The math needs to include the possibility that, if I get caught paying these people under the table, I’m going to lose my liberty,” Kennelly said. “Without that, it’s just dollars and cents.”

In addition to the prison term, Kennelly ordered Lee to pay $74,650 in restitution to the White Sox along with his co-defendants, and personally forfeit about $450,000 in ill-gotten gains.

Before he was sentenced, Lee stood in court and sobbed as he apologized to the team and his family, saying he started out believing he was doing the right thing, but later found out “I was fooling myself.”

“I should’ve known better,” Lee said, pausing to wipe his nose with a tissue.

He also said he looked forward to making things right and being able to go back to Guaranteed Rate Field with his family.

“Going to a Sox game with my oldest son has brought us joy for years,” he said.

Lee, the owner of Chicago-based brokerage Great Tickets, was charged along with two former White Sox employees in 2019 with running a sophisticated scheme to sell thousands of fraudulently created game tickets through a fence on StubHub, over three seasons beginning in 2016.

The charges alleged that the White Sox employees, ticket sellers James Costello and William O’Neil, used identification codes belonging to other team employees to generate complimentary and discount game tickets in exchange for cash payments without receiving the required vouchers.

Costello and O’Neil then provided the tickets to Lee, their middleman, who sold them on StubHub at prices below face value, the charges alleged.

Among the evidence prosecutors presented to the jury was a recorded conversation between Lee and Costello in March 2019 at a Punky’s pizza restaurant near Sox park, according to court records.

At one point, Lee assured Costello that the source of the Sox tickets could not be traced because the bar codes changed when he posted the tickets for sale, according to prosecutors.

“I just sold them on StubHub, so nobody could see, like how much I paid for the tickets, that’s why I always told you … no way they could see it,” Lee was quoted by prosecutors as saying.

When Costello said using his operator code was like putting his signature on the tickets, Lee assured him, “that’s why I put them online, because they could see that (expletive). You understand what I’m saying?” according to the prosecution filing.

A jury found Lee guilty of wire fraud in October.

Costello, 67, and O’Neil, 52, both of New Lenox, both pleaded guilty to their roles in the scheme and were cooperating with the investigation. They have yet to be sentenced.

Lee first got the attention of the feds in 2018 when White Sox officials spotted the mind-boggling number of tickets he was selling and realized something was amiss, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in the case.

According to the affidavit, the White Sox analytics team first noticed the strange anomaly in data shared between StubHub and the team through a partnership with Major League Baseball.

The number of tickets sold by Lee through StubHub stood out because it was thousands of times greater than anyone else on the site, according to the affidavit. In 2018 alone, for example, he sold at least 11,000 White Sox tickets on the site — 10,871 more than his closest competitor, the document said.

But it wasn’t only the massive volume of tickets that alerted the White Sox front office. Nearly all the tickets Lee sold involved complimentary “ticket vouchers’' given by the team to friends and family of the players, youth groups and commercial sponsors, the records show.

Seeing the irregularity caused a senior team vice president to suspect Lee was getting inside help so the vice president contacted the FBI.

The White Sox also found evidence that Lee was able to use inside information to capitalize on fan interest in a particular game, according to the FBI document.

For example, just hours after the White Sox announced in August 2018 that highly regarded rookie pitcher Michael Kopech was going to make his debut against the Minnesota Twins, Lee began posting tickets to the game for sale, winding up with more than 500 sales. Online baseball records show the official attendance for the Tuesday night game totaled 23,133.

In his sentencing memo, defense attorney Nishay Sanan said the White Sox vastly overestimated how much they lost in the scheme, in part because Lee and his cohorts brought thousands of fans to games over the years to fill seats that otherwise would have been empty.

To back up his claim, Sanan cited statistics showing “White Sox fans are the baseball fans that drink the most alcohol during a game, spending an estimated average of $46 per game on alcohol alone.”

In court Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said that while the White Sox overall may not have drawn as many fans as other clubs in the majors, Lee’s scheme focused on games that were more sought after, like fireworks nights, ballgame giveaway promotions, and weekend games in the summer.

“For those high-interest games, they drew very well,” Schneider said.

