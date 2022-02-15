ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Lanes reopened after vehicle crashes into pole near Southern Park Mall

By Zach Mosca
WFMJ.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll lanes are reopened on SR-224 Westbound after a vehicle...

www.wfmj.com

Fox News

Florida helicopter crashes into ocean near crowded beach

A helicopter crashed into the ocean near a crowded beach in Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday afternoon near the 10th Street Beach, and two individuals inside the helicopter were taken to a local hospital, police say.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
