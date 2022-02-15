Lanes reopened after vehicle crashes into pole near Southern Park Mall

London — Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said, adding that the 95-year-old monarch would carry on working. The palace said the queen would continue with "light" duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week. "She will continue...
Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. The exercises, originally set to end Sunday, brought a sizable contingent of...
OTTAWA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Sunday smashed the windows of vehicles abandoned in the downtown core of the capital to tow them away, and city workers cleaned up trash after two days of tense standoffs and 170 arrests ended a three-week occupation of Ottawa. Demonstrators had used...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The issue of race was barely brought up during the trial of Kim Potter, a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of manslaughter for killing Daunte Wright after she said she confused her handgun for her Taser. But Wright’s family members and many activists...
A helicopter crashed into the ocean near a crowded beach in Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday afternoon near the 10th Street Beach, and two individuals inside the helicopter were taken to a local hospital, police say.
President Joe Biden will convene a meeting of the National Security Council on the escalating crisis in Ukraine Sunday, amid a spike in violence that has heightened fears that Russia is planning to invade. Biden's national security team, “reaffirmed that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time,”...
Pro-Russian separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization Saturday, amid a spike in violence that has heightened fears that Moscow is planning to use an escalation in the conflict as a pretext to invade. The announcements came ahead of planned large-scale drills involving Russian nuclear forces, overseen...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Western leaders gathered at a security conference in Munich on Saturday that he wants sanctions to be imposed against Russia before any potential invasion of his country, not after. "You're telling me that it's 100% that the war will start in a couple of days....
