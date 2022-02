Friday will mark 92 years since the discovery of Pluto in 1930 by 24-year-old Clyde Tombaugh, a self-taught astronomer. Lowell Observatory, in Flagstaff, Ariz., obtained a new 13-inch refracting telescope specifically to search for the mysterious Planet X. Tombaugh scrutinized pairs of plates that showed the same fist-sized portion of the sky over several nights. These plates captured images of about 300,000 stars. He used a machine called a blink comparator to see if an image changed position. It was laborious work. The young man’s other duties included shoveling coal and wood into the building’s furnace and taking visitors on tours of the observatory.

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO