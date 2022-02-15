Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos On Why They Don’t Celebrate Valentine’s Day

In light of Valentine’s Day just passing through, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have admitted that they don’t celebrate the holiday of love. On the recent Monday episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa said that after 30 years, they’ve done “all they could” to celebrate Valentine’s Day and don’t really need to anymore.

“Nothing. Literally nothing,” Ripa said when asked what their plans were. “We’ve been together for almost 30 years so we’ve done everything a person could possibly do.”

Why Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day

While the couple didn’t have any solid plans for the holiday, they still celebrated in their own way on social media. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the loves of my life! ♥️♥️♥️♥️” Ripa captioned a post on Instagram, wishing a happy Valentine’s Day to her husband and their three kids—Michael, 24, Joaquin, 18, and Lola, 20.

Consuelos also posted a sweet photo and captioned the post, “My forever valentine♥️♥️”

In a previous conversation with Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ripa had stated then that she doesn’t celebrate the holiday, and the two shared similar opinions of it. “Listen, I’ve been married 25 years, just like [Ripa],” the actress said. “And here we are 25 years later, not celebrating Valentine’s Day, which is the key to a lasting marriage.” Ripa and Consuelos have been married since 1996.