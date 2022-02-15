ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group Looking to Build Large Luxury Hotel in Downtown Cheyenne

By Joy Greenwald
 2 days ago
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says a group is looking to build a 120-room, high-end hotel in downtown Cheyenne. The new hotel would sit on what...

Sheriff Candidate, Cheyenne Mayor On Weekend In Wyoming

A recently-announced candidate for Laramie County Sheriff and the mayor of Cheyenne and a City Council member discussing a proposed anti-harassment ordinance will be among the guests on the ''Weekend In Wyoming' program on am 650, KGAB on Saturday. Jeff Barnes, who recently announced that he is running for Sheriff...
