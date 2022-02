Aki Technologies takes advertising receptivity research to new depths with a study that tracks brainwave activity in response to Super Bowl LVI advertisements. Brands will soon have better insights into how peoples’ brains respond to current and cultural events as well as advertising in those significant moments, thanks to research that Aki Technologies, an Inmar Intelligence company, recently conducted. Aki today announced the first-of-its-kind study intended to measure advertising receptivity from panelists’ brainwave activity in response to Super Bowl LVI advertisements and game outcomes. The research is intended to support brand advertisers with new, neuroscience-backed insights that inform when and how to engage customers through advertising in the moments surrounding live and culturally significant events. The results will be published in the Aki-Emotiv Super Bowl LVI Report next month.

