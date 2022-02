Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into the cash-for-honors scandal plaguing Prince Charles’ charity The Prince’s Foundation, reports The Mirror. The probe comes after the Foundation’s former chief executive Michael Fawcett stepped down last year amid accusations of promising to secure a knighthood and British citizenship for a Saudi donor. A spokesman for Charles insists he knew nothing about Fawcett’s alleged actions.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO