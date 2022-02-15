5G crashes my OP8Pro.... but only on the east coast...?

I have this A11 that is paid off I bought the phone with real money from Walmart! I am no longer using their service and I would like to utilize this phone in lieu of my network locked (TMB) who unfortunately cant seem to find my device to unlock it rather annoying but a battle for another time. I know these prepaid phones are not fun to deal with i was just wondering if anyone has had any success with unlocking them. and the A11 is a better phone than the S10 so i would like to take advantage of it sine you know I paid for it...... Also if this is not in the right spot please move my post.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO