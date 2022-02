SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport has detected a type of the omicron variant not found in northwest Louisiana until now. The Center for Emerging Viral Threats at LSUHS found every sample sequenced in their latest report was of the omicron variant. One of those samples was found to be the BA.2 sublineage. Although BA.2 is the most dominant of the omicron variants in the United States, this is the first time it has been found in north Louisiana.

