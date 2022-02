A new job listing from Ubisoft states that a new Might and Magic game is in development that will “reinvent” the franchise. In a listing on the Ubisoft careers page (spotted by VGC), Ubisoft says that it is looking for a Senior Brand Manager to “champion the brand marketing and product marketability of a new Might and Magic AAA game. Under the management of the Brand director, join an ambitious team and help reinvent one [of] the biggest fantasy franchise[s] in video game history.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO