15-year-old arrested in shopping centre murder inquiry

By Craig Paton
The Independent
 5 days ago

A 15-year-old has been arrested after a man was killed in a shopping centre.

James Ross, 27, was seriously injured during a disturbance at the Abronhill Shopping Centre in Cumbernauld at around 4.30pm on Monday.

Mr Ross was later pronounced dead nearby, police say.

Officers are currently looking to establish the circumstances of Mr Ross’ death and have asked for witnesses to come forward.

“Our thoughts are with James’s family and friends.

“We are providing his family with support at this difficult time,” said Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to his death and we have a dedicated team investigating the incident.

“We know that area at Abronhill Shopping Centre was busy at the time of the incident which led to James’s death so I would urge anyone who was in the area around 4.30pm on Monday to come forward if you haven’t already spoken to one of our officers.

“I would also urge anyone with any other information at all which could help our inquiries to get in touch as soon as you can.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 2347 of February 14 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The Independent

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

