13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim - Calamities Trailer

Sean Murray Founder of Hello Games has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about the newly available No Man’s Sky Sentinel update. Now available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR headset the latest update to the space exploration and adventure game adds a wealth of new content. Check out the video below for an overview of everything you can expect to enjoy in the latest update as well as the launch trailer.

