13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim - Calamities Trailer

No Man’s Sky Sentinel update now available

Sean Murray Founder of Hello Games has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about the newly available No Man’s Sky Sentinel update. Now available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR headset the latest update to the space exploration and adventure game adds a wealth of new content. Check out the video below for an overview of everything you can expect to enjoy in the latest update as well as the launch trailer.
Charlie Day confirms he was electrocuted in Pacific Rim

It looks like Charlie Day was accustomed to ‘Charlie Work’ long before his stint at Paddy’s Pub. The comedy movie actor revealed in a new interview that while filming for Pacific Rim, the classic action movie directed by Guillermo del Toro, he was actually electrocuted. Speaking to...
Netflix Suddenly Removing Major ABC Show

Netflix is removing a key ABC title from its collection. After streaming on Netflix throughout most of its existence, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving the service. Per Netflix's official landing page for the series, the show's "last chance to watch" date is Feb. 28, meaning it will leave on March 1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is based on the law enforcement agency created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, seems to be a casualty of Disney reclaiming the streaming licenses for numerous properties, including several Marvel titles.
Netflix's New Action Movie Is Already Topping the Charts

The new Netflix original film Fistful of Vengeance is dominating the charts this weekend just days after its release. The supernatural action movie dropped worldwide on Thursday, Feb. 17 and at the time of this writing, it is holding strong on the unofficial Top 10 list on Flix Patrol. Chances seem good that it will land on Netflix's official Top 10 lists next week.
