ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New York man who murdered roommate convicted after Hurricane Sandy revealed victim’s body on beach

By Josh Marcus
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDXRX_0eFDOjwA00

A New York man who killed his roommate with a hammer and buried the body on the beach, only to have the remains discovered after Hurricane Sandy, has been convicted of murder in a city court.

Thryon Aycock, 48, was convicted of second-degree murder in the Queens Supreme Court, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Friday .

New York City parks employees discovered the body of Shawn Rucker, 32, on a Far Rockaway beach in November of 2012 in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, after seeing an elbow sticking out of the sand.

Seven years later, police arrested Aycock, who had described killing someone in detail to a friend, who called the authorities.

“In the days following the devastation of Hurricane Sandy, park workers saw an elbow sticking out of the sand,” Ms Katz told the local Rockaway newspaper The Wave . “The victim, in this case, had been stuffed in a garbage bag by his killer. Despite the 10 years that have passed since this brutal killing, our Office pursued this case – investigating and prosecuting – and today the jury found the defendant guilty of murder. He now faces a lengthy term of incarceration when the presiding judge sentences him in the coming weeks.”

According to court records, Aycock lived in a house with his girlfriend and Rucker, her ex-boyfriend. In November of 2012, Aycock demanded the man leave the home, and the two engaged in an argument that became physical.

The 48-year-old struck Rucker with a hammer multiple times, before wrapping him in a patterned section of cloth and burying him on the beach in a garbage bag, according to police.

Authorities later searched the home where both men had been staying, and found a knife with the victim’s blood, a piece of cloth matching the one in the garbage back, and a saw that could be forensically matched to deep cuts found on Rucker’s body, suggesting Aycock had tried to dismember his victim.

The jury deliberated for two hours before reaching its decision.

Aycock is expected to be sentenced in March, and could face up to 25 years in prison.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melinda Katz
BOCANEWSNOW

MURDER ON I-95: Who Killed Man In Palm Beach County?

Christopher Maasen Investigation Nearly One Year Old. Detectives Again Ask For Tips… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are again asking you to think about what you saw or what you heard on February 19th, 2021, […] The article MURDER ON I-95: Who Killed Man In Palm Beach County? appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
PIX11

Father arrested after striking his small child at Harlem restaurant: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A father was arrested Monday afternoon after being caught on camera striking his small child and knocking them to the ground at a Harlem restaurant on Saturday, according to the NYPD. Police said 26-year-old Mandelo Stroman was arrested in Harlem around 4:30 p.m. after turning himself in. He was expected to […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Rockaway Beach#Roommate#New York City#The Queens Supreme Court#The Wave
NME

Four men charged in death of ‘The Wire’ actor Michael K Williams

Four men have been charged in the death of The Wire actor Michael K Williams. Williams died suddenly in Brooklyn, New York on September 6. The actor was best known for his role as Omar Little in HBO series The Wire, which he first played in 2002 until 2008. Williams also played Albert “Chalky” White in Boardwalk Empire from 2010 to 2014.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Man sentenced in Brooklyn murder of his sister and his former girlfriend

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A former Brooklyn man was sentenced to prison Wednesday nearly 20 years after he murdered his sister and former girlfriend. Andre Neverson, 57, faces 50 years to life in prison for the July 2002 shooting deaths of Patricia Neverson, 39, and Donna Davis, 38, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. Neverson fled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who accidentally drank METH mysteriously disguised in a wine bottle is left in a coma fighting for his life after collapsing in his pharmacy

A pharmacist remains in a coma in hospital after accidently drinking the drug methylamphetamine, which was bizarrely disguised in a wine bottle. Hans Morkos, 43, collapsed on the floor of the Annandale Pharmacy in Sydney's inner-west on January 31 soon after consuming the toxic drug in liquid form. The father-of-two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Thief threw store employee to ground by her hair: NYPD

MANHATTANVILLE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man threw a Manhattanville Duane Reade employee to the ground after she tried to stop him from stealing Friday, police said Saturday. The suspect went into the Broadway convenience store at about 10:27 p.m., police said, removing items from a freezer once inside. The victim — a 21-year-old store employee […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Woman stabbed to death; body found in Manhattan bathroom: NYPD

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly followed a woman home, stabbed her to death and left her body in the bathroom of her Manhattan apartment early Sunday, police said. Officers responded to a 911 call for a dispute at a Chrystie Street apartment around 4:20 a.m., officials said. When they arrived, a man was […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man drags victim through Brooklyn subway station in unprovoked attack: NYPD

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A 48-year-old man suffered a fractured shoulder, concussion and other injuries after a random attack Jan. 12, police said Wednesday. The victim was approached by another man while inside the Kings Highway subway station in Brooklyn, police said. The suspect then grabbed the victim by the torso, dragging him into a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Family of three all found dead at home from Covid

Medical examiners have ruled it was Covid that killed a father and his two adult daughters in December, after their unexplained deaths shook a quiet Southern California community.Philip Ramirez, 87; Diane Ramirez, 58; and Susan Ramirez, 49, all died from Covid, with other contributing conditions, according to the Ventura County medical examiner’s office.The trio were discovered on 16 December, after family members were unable to reach them, and Diane’s employer asked a sheriff’s deputy to perform a welfare check at their home, which went unanswered.Police initially considered the deaths suspicious, though they found no signs of forced entry or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

511K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy