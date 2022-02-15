Phillip Michael Dent On Trial, Accused Of Biting And Carjacking Woman At Littleton Car Wash

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A trial is underway for the man accused of assaulting and carjacking a woman inside a car wash last January. Phillip Michael Dent is being tried on charges of robbery, assault, motor vehicle theft, arson, second-degree burglary, theft and criminal trespass.

Investigators say Dent walked up to the woman’s car inside the car wash, opened the driver’s side door and pulled her out on Jan. 28. The attack was captured on surveillance video at the Atlantis Car Wash on South Federal Circle.

Police said the woman tried to fight off the man but he ultimately grabbed her neck and bit her before pulling her to the ground and getting inside the van.

The driver was not seriously injured.