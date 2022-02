View live updates and discuss the series finale between the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes and the Towson Tigers at Mark Light Field on Sunday (1:00 p.m., ACCNX). Miami (3-0) is looking to complete a four-game sweep to open the season and stay unbeaten against Towson (0-3) after improving to 7-0 all-time following wins of 10-8, 11-2 and 13-2 in the first three games. ... Miami scored 24 runs on 20 hits with nine extra-base hits including four home runs in Saturday's doubleheader. . ... Miami was picked to finish third in the ACC Coastal Division while Towson was picked to finish seventh in the CAA.

TOWSON, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO