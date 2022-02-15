ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Dog or coyote? Mystery animal finally identified after weeks of speculation

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DaVrS_0eFDOLwq00

A mystery animal held at a wildlife shelter has been identified as being 100 per cent coyote according to a DNA test taken before the animal escaped.

The coyote confused animal experts for weeks after being found “cold and shivering” in Adams County , Pennsylvania , by resident Christina Eyth, who took the animal to Wildlife Works, a shelter in the area.

Experts couldn’t figure out if the animal was a dog or a coyote and DNA samples were sent off for testing. The shelter announced on Monday that the results came back showing that the animal was 100 per cent coyote.

While coyotes and dogs are similar, coyotes have not been domesticated, and instead live on open prairies, deserts, forests, and mountains. They look similar to some dog breeds but have a sleeker coat and longer snouts.

The coyote escaped from the shelter just a week after arriving. In a now-deleted Facebook post, the shelter said it was “stunned and mortified” that the coyote managed to escape. Morgan Barron, a wildlife rehabilitator, said the aftermath of the escape was “horrifying” – the coyote had broken out of its cage and destroyed the room.

The small animal managed to break open a window and make a hole in a screen to get out. After arriving at the shelter, the coyote spent most of its time lying at the back of its cage looking at Ms Barron. The shelter said the coyote hadn’t previously appeared to be aggressive or distressed and that there had been no signs of earlier attempts to escape, Newsweek reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J2bcH_0eFDOLwq00

The shelter was still waiting for the results of the DNA test when the coyote escaped. The animal was being treated for mange and other infections when the escape took place. The shelter said the animal might have escaped when its condition started to improve.

Its shy behaviour led many to think it was a dog, but the escape prompted some to theorise that only a wild animal would cause such extensive damage.

The shelter said it “learned a lot from this experience” and that better preparations would be made in future. Local outlet WPXI reported that the coyote hasn’t been spotted since escaping.

The shelter has told the public to stay away from the animal if anyone encounters it.

Comments / 257

Guest
4d ago

I healed a fox full of mange , by putting medicine that I got from the Vet in her food. I did it for 2 weeks. We should care about the suffering of ALL ANIMALS not only our domestic pets!

Reply(7)
216
Wanda Pender
4d ago

Oh wow, had no idea that it had escaped, hopefully it got enough treatment to clear its skin up though, and goes on to have a healthier, happier life. 🙏

Reply(6)
77
Stevens
4d ago

Ok, then we know that there's sever mange in the wild population. What do we do to protect our dogs from this?? Is it transmissible to other species?? Racoons, skunks, deer?? Seems like this would be a good teaching moment for the public!!

Reply(4)
31
Related
iheart.com

Bizarre Video Shows Flock Of Birds Mysteriously Get Dumped Out Of The Sky

Most people see birds every day and think nothing of it. A pigeon is no big deal to city dwellers, those who live by the beach are used to sea gulls, and suburban and rural residents get to see all types of species throughout the year. However, what happened this week in Mexico was a shock not just to locals, but to anyone who saw the video of what occurred.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wolf experts warn of ‘extremely abnormal’ behaviour of animal in Minnesota

Experts are warning the public about the “extremely abnormal” behaviour of one wolf in Minnesota, after a group encountered the creature and it showed absolutely no fear of their loud snowmobiles.Inside the  218,00-acre Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota, close to the Canadian border, University of Minnesota-led group the Voyageurs Wolf Project captured photos of a wolf that came within five feet of a group of snowmobiles.“The wolf seemed unalarmed, did not appear to exhibit fear of people or the snowmobiles, and just sauntered/lingered in the area,” read a post from the group on Facebook, with pictures of the animal plus...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
The Independent

Dog owner shocks viewers with ‘alarming’ size of 13-month-old puppy: ‘How are you not scared?’

A dog owner has left people on social media astounded, and slightly intimidated, after showing the size of his puppy at just 13 months old.The owner of Appa, an Alabai puppy, frequently shares videos of the dog on TikTok, where he posts under the username @appathealabai.In one recent video, Appa’s owner attempted to convey the actual size of the dog with a video of the Alabai, also known as a Central Asian shepherd dog, standing on its hind legs in front of the front door.In the clip, which included the text caption: “Is the front door a good comparison?” it...
PETS
sciencealert.com

Mysterious Skull Implanted With Strange Metallic Object Divides Experts

An elongated, cone-shaped skull with a possible metal implant could represent some of the earliest evidence from Peru of an ancient surgical implant. Or it could be a modern-day fake. The fact that the skull, which was donated to the Museum of Osteology in Oklahoma City, has a cone shape...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote#Dog#Wild Animal#Wildlife Works#Newsweek
Good News Network

Kefir the Maine Coon Cat is So Big People Mistake Him For a Dog

Meet “the world’s biggest cat,” a kitty so large people think it’s a dog—and he’s still growing. The oversized puss belongs to Yulia Minina, who lives in the small Russian town of Stary Oskol. She bought Kefir—named after a popular, milky fermented drink—almost two...
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
101.5 WPDH

Pet Owners Beware: These Predators Caught on Camera in the Hudson Valley

Ever since bringing our puppy, Arthur, home, I've become a changed man. Never in my life would I have expected to excitedly give his bathroom details to my wife, or to get emotional when I hear that he made his first friend at daycare, yet here I am. I've also become increasingly aware of all the dangers that threaten his tiny existence. There are small things, like our two front stairs that he's still trying to figure out how to climb without faceplanting, but there are also some more serious obstacles to his wellbeing, and even his life.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
New York Post

Hunters slaughter hundreds of fenced-in animals, sparking outrage

It was a slaughterfest of a-pork-alyptic proportions. Spanish hunters are under fire for reportedly slaughtering nearly 450 fenced-in game animals in what environmentalists have dubbed an “orgy of blood and death.”. “It’s an absolute bloodbath, slaughter on a totally senseless scale,” Eduardo Goncalves, founder of the Campaign to Ban...
ANIMALS
BBC

US man found dead surrounded by deadly pythons and cobras

A US man has been found dead at his home surrounded by dozens of snakes - many of them venomous. Neighbours alerted police after going to the house in the US state of Maryland and discovering him lying on the floor, apparently unconscious. When officers arrived, they found 124 venomous...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

511K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy