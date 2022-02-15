ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Safe Online Parental Controls

By Good Day Marketplace
myfox28columbus.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParenting expert Joyce Brewer is like most parents who are concerned about how much time their kids spend on their devices, doing everything online from gaming to chatting with friends to schoolwork. That’s why...

myfox28columbus.com

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mommytalkshow Com#Circle Parental Controls#Manage Block
News On 6

Burn Awareness Week Reminds Parents & Kids To Stay Safe In The Kitchen

It's Burn Awareness Week, a national movement to try and educate families about ways to prevent your kids from getting burned. This year's theme is "Kitchen Safety." Jessica Pilgrim is a registered nurse at Hillcrest Hospital here in Tulsa and she joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about how families can stay safe in the kitchen. To learn more about Burn Awareness Week and for extra resources go to the American Burn Association website.
TULSA, OK
Indy100

5 surprising signs of high intelligence

Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Phys.org

For bullied teens, online school offered a safe haven

Online school during the COVID-19 pandemic was hard on many teens, but new research I co-authored has found a potential silver lining: Students were bullied less during remote instruction than while attending classes in person. We learned this by surveying 388 ninth graders at U.S. high schools. We asked them...
EDUCATION
WSAZ

Keeping your family safe and secure online

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The internet can provide great resources and socially engaging opportunities for kids, but parents have to stay aware because there are safety and security pitfalls, too. Parenting expert Joyce Brewer joined Susan on Studio 3 to share ways parents can make the internet safer for the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
KWCH.com

Factfinder 12: Is it safe to buy checks online?

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fewer than four billion checks were written to businesses in 2020 according to the Federal Reserve. That’s quite the difference from the year 2000 when the reserve says almost 17 billion were written. People just don’t write as many checks as they used to, but those who still use them on occasion wanted to know where to find them without being scammed.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy