The Great Eight: Predicting Which Teams Will Make It to Omaha This Season

The 2022 college baseball season may not have started just yet, but it's never too early to look into what this year could hold for teams across the nation.

Every team's goal is to make it to the College World Series in Omaha, but only eight will get that opportunity. These teams are the best of the best, with the most skilled players and an intriguing way of playing the game. This season, there will likely be many returning teams from last season's CWS, but a few new groups might make the cut.

With only four days until the start of the season, here are my predictions for which eight teams will make it to the CWS.

Arkansas

The Razorbacks have been among the best in the country for years. However, they have continually fallen short of winning it all. Losing star pitcher Peyton Pallette for the season will be a blow to Arkansas, but they have plenty of talent to make up for it. Once again, this team is dangerous and is more than capable of competing for a national title.

LSU

Will LSU be at the top of the SEC? Probably not, but no matter their record, they can compete. The Tigers had a dismal regular season in 2021 but still managed to make it to the Super Regionals. If given the opportunity, they certainly could do that again. LSU looks to be much better this season and will be returning some of the top players in the country.

Mississippi State

The defending National Champions will likely be making another run at the title this season. Although the Bulldogs lost some star players in the 2021 MLB Draft, they are returning a talented lineup and deep bullpen. They will face some very tough opponents throughout the season but have proven that they don't back down to anyone.

NC State

If there's one thing that motivates a team, it's revenge. After knocking off the No. 1-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks in last season's Super Regionals, NC State saw its season cut short due to a controversial decision regarding a coronavirus outbreak. Members of the team want nothing more than to prove themselves, and that will be enough motivation to get them to the CWS.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame rose in the world of college baseball last season before being defeated in the Super Regionals by Mississippi State. The team is a gritty, strong group that has insane power at the plate. They might struggle some this season defensively, but their offensive abilities could carry them to Omaha.

Stanford

Honestly, it seems like Stanford makes it to Omaha just about every season, even though the team is often overlooked. They constantly pull in talented players and keep their ever-evolving lineups full of future stars. Stanford might seem like a bit of an "underdog" this season in comparison to other teams, but the Cardinal should never be disregarded.

Texas

No surprise here. Texas is the preseason favorite across nearly every platform, and for good reason. The Longhorns are stacked at nearly every position and will be riding the momentum from a deep run in Omaha last season. This team will be very hard to beat, no matter the circumstances.

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt always recruits well, so losing two key pitchers in the 2021 MLB Draft shouldn't be a problem this season. The team faltered in the CWS Finals last season but stands a great chance of making another run at the title. Six batters are returning for the Commodores, and the young bullpen has had plenty of time to train in preparation for the upcoming season.