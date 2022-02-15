World of Hyatt Announces 2022 Award Chart Changes

World Fuel is a multi-faceted energy products and services provider. World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) is a leading fuel service company. They are a Fortune 500 company that provides fuel and related products globally to the aviation, land, and marine transportation industries. World Fuel also offers natural gas fulfillment, and a variety of energy advisory services including programs for carbon offsets, sustainably offerings, and renewable energy options. Like with many industries, World Fuel had to operate in a constrained environment due to the pandemic, but the company was able to weather the worst, and they are proceeding with growth plans. I believe the company is set to benefit as more normal demand levels return, and their recent acquisition of Flyers Energy sets the stage for significant growth potential.
