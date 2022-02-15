ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Man Accused Of Trying To Open Emergency Door During Flight

By Zuri Anderson
 5 days ago
A Portland, Oregon man was caught on camera ranting about the Earth and the "international community" after he was arrested for allegedly trying to open an airplane's emergency exit door mid-flight.

The U.S. Department of Justice says 32-year-old Michael Brandon Demarre appeared in court Monday (February 14) on charges of threatening to interfere and interfering with a flight crew and attendants, per The Register-Guard .

The incident reportedly happened on February 11 during a Delta flight from Salt Lake City, Utah to Portland. Witnesses claim Demarre pulled off the plastic covering on the emergency exit handle and attempted to open the door , according to the DOJ press release.

"A flight attendant demanded Demarre cease touching the handle and move to the rear of the aircraft" federal investigators say. "Demarre complied and was physically restrained by the flight crew. Once in Portland, Demarre told officers he created the disturbance so other passengers would video record him sharing his personal views."

The Register-Guard obtained video of Demarre allegedly shouting as he's being escorted off the plane:

"We're all being lied to, wake up! The Earth is bleeding, the international community hates the United States of America."

The 32-year-old man was ordered to be detained as court proceedings continue, according to officials. The Portland Police Bureau is helping the FBI investigate the case.

