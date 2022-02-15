ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Lies Ahead For Mississippi State Men's Basketball?

By Tanner Marlar
After Bama, MSU has to do something that’s incredibly difficult — they’ll go on to play two games in three days against the same team in Missouri, one game at home and one away. Missouri is not a good basketball team. They possess a dismal 10-14 record and will most likely finish the season at under .500.

That means that more than anything else, MSU cannot afford a loss in either of those two games. To do that, though, they’ll have to play 80 straight minutes of winning basketball in three days. This team has had a tough enough time putting 40 minutes together, but if they can get out of the Missouri exchange with two wins, it will carry some momentum into the next opponent.

Assuming MSU wins their first road game of the season at Missouri, they’ll have a great chance to gain their second one against South Carolina in their next contest. They handled the Gamecocks fairly well in their recent trip to Starkville, winning 78-64. Although MSU has hit a slump as of late, these three games provide some good chances to get back on track.

Then comes Vanderbilt in Humphrey Coliseum on February 26th for a noon tip-off. Trap-game central. The Commodores have not been one of the gems of the SEC by any means this season, but they mirror MSU’s record almost to the letter, sitting at 13-11. However, they sit at 77th in the KenPom rankings and 76th in the NET rankings. If MSU were to drop this game, they might as well pack a bag for the NIT afterwards. The Bulldogs need this one and the three before it to give themselves a shot before they play the buzzsaw that is Auburn and a reeling Texas A&M team to close out the year.

Realistically, the magic number is usually 20 wins. However, with MSU’s lack of performance in quad-1 games, it might just take more than that. It’ll take winning every game you should for the rest of the regular season, and then winning one or two you shouldn’t in the SEC tournament for MSU to go dancing. What they do when they get there isn’t important right now - they just need to get there, and that’s a tall enough order as it is.

So, yes. The path ahead is bleak for MSU basketball. It’s one with its fair share of trap games and powerhouses, but it’s doable. Will they do it? That is to be determined.

