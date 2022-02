--Geary County Senior Center will be closed to the public until Monday. There will not be any in-house dining but homebound meals will go out. -- Due to inclement weather, Geary County Schools will be delayed two hours on Thursday, February 17th. Early Childhood morning classes and before-school activities will not occur. Breakfast will not be served. School will resume as normal Friday, February 18th unless notified otherwise.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO