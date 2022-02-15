Playwright puts plot on paper at Hermitage event

“Pen to Paper with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Playwright Paula Vogel,” Friday, February 11th, 5pm ET: Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, American Theater Hall of Fame Honoree, and Hermitage Fellow Paula Vogel offers an exploration of playwriting in which Paula and members of the audience will write a short play and work on writing exercises together. Culminating in an event Vogel lovingly calls a “bake-off” in which writers create and design a short play, there are no critiques during the workshop; rather, all writing prompts are seen as gifts to everyone in the room. No knowledge of theater or playwriting required – just an open mind and a willingness to explore the theatrical voice. This event is presented in partnership with Booker High School. The “Hermitage @ Booker” series features outdoor public programs intended for adults, as well as high-school and college students in the community. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org ($5/person registration fee). Booker High School (outdoor courtyard), 3201 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34234.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO