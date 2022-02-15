ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playwright puts plot on paper at Hermitage event

By Spencer Fordin
Longboat Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere she stood at the head of an outdoor classroom, a sage offering counsel on finding a path into the writing world. Playwright Paula Vogel, who has taught at some of the most prestigious schools in America, was lending her considerable knowledge to anyone who would listen. Vogel, a...

Pen to Paper with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Playwright Paula Vogel

“Pen to Paper with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Playwright Paula Vogel,” Friday, February 11th, 5pm ET: Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, American Theater Hall of Fame Honoree, and Hermitage Fellow Paula Vogel offers an exploration of playwriting in which Paula and members of the audience will write a short play and work on writing exercises together. Culminating in an event Vogel lovingly calls a “bake-off” in which writers create and design a short play, there are no critiques during the workshop; rather, all writing prompts are seen as gifts to everyone in the room. No knowledge of theater or playwriting required – just an open mind and a willingness to explore the theatrical voice. This event is presented in partnership with Booker High School. The “Hermitage @ Booker” series features outdoor public programs intended for adults, as well as high-school and college students in the community. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org ($5/person registration fee). Booker High School (outdoor courtyard), 3201 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34234.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F. Kennedy
Person
Paula Vogel
Person
John Ringling
Person
Stella Adler
Person
Henrik Ibsen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playwright#Booker High School#Brown University#The Yale School Of Drama
