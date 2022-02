This is a three-week skills-based workshop focused on learning distress tolerance skills. Distress tolerance is the ability to manage distressing emotions and effectively move through stressful situations in an effective manner. This is a DBT informed curriculum-driven series with structure and specific learning objectives and topics for each week that build students' knowledge over the course of the workshop. All participants will receive a workbook with exercises to be completed both within and outside the group to facilitate their learning. Students will work to develop their own coping skills plan throughout this workshop.

