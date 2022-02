If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. With our beauty routines, we get stuck in our own little bubbles of products. We stick to the products we’ve trusted and loved for years, forgetting that there are thousands of amazing brands out there that could be our next holy grail products. If you’re looking to change up your routine, don’t gamble with another product from a brand you liked a few years ago — try something new. And by trying something new, maybe it’s time you take a...

SKIN CARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO